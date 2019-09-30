Daily Update: Oyster stands now permitted in Southold, Riverhead focuses on overcrowding

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Sept. 30:

NEWS

A win for aquaculture: Roadside oyster stands now permitted

Town debates overcrowded housing; may increase fines

Street racers plead guilty, sentenced to 280 hours community service

Historical tours of Mattituck graveyard being offered next month

SPORTS

Football: Riverhead wins with shutout defense

Football: Arline, defense shine; SWR jumps to 4-0

Girls Soccer: Another bonding experience for MSG

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork this October

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.

