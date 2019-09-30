Walter P. Michalowski of Calverton died Sept. 28 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 83.

He was born in Massachusetts May 17, 1936, to Mildred (Zdanowicz) and Anthony Michalowski.

Mr. Michalowski served in the U.S. Navy and made a career as a plumber with his own business, Walter P. Michalowski Plumbing & Heating.

He enjoyed classic cars and was a member of the Riverhead Moose Car Club and Riverhead American Legion.

Predeceased by his wife, Barbara, in 2012 and by grandson Robert J. Zurawski Jr., Mr. Michalowski is survived by his children, Elizabeth Zurawski of Westford, N.Y., Michael Ferguson of North Carolina, David Ferguson of South Carolina, Deborah Ruddy of Florida, Walter P. Michalowski Jr., also of Florida, Chrissie Curtis of Riverhead, Vicki Curtis of North Carolina and Paula Smith of Riverhead. Also surviving are his brother, Robert Michalowski of East Quogue; his sister, Jeanne Gertler of North Carolina; grandchildren Christopher Ferguson, Michelle and Cody Smith, Kevin and Mikey Curtis, Kyle and Rebecca Curtis and Brian and Joseph Ferguson of Mooresville, N.C.; and great-grandchildren Payton Curtis and Joshua and Lily Ferguson.

Visitors will be received Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Peconic Bay Medical Center, Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps or East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

