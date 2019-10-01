Daily Update: McMorris, Simonsen remembered; condos being built in Greenport

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 1:

NEWS

One year later, Scouts, friends and family ‘finish the hike’ for Andrew

Heidi Behr memorial dinner to honor Det. Brian Simonsen

Builders moving ahead with condos on Sterling Avenue in Greenport

Cops: Woman arrested after child left alone causes house fire

SPORTS

Auto Racing: Rogers pulls within 6 wins of Jarzombek

NORTHFORKER

Will Loughlin is master of cider at Riverhead Ciderhouse

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high of 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.

