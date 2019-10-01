Brian T. Higgins of Flushing, N.Y., and Greenport, N.Y., died suddenly at his home in Flushing Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was 65 years old.

He was born June 25, 1954, in New York City to Cathryn A. (Tolan) and Arthur V. Higgins.

He attended St. Andrew Avellino Elementary School and graduated from Holy Cross High School, both in Flushing.

Brian worked as a police officer with the New York City Police Department for 20 years, retiring in 2002. He enjoyed sailing and the great outdoors.

Predeceased by his parents and his brother Kenneth, Brian is survived by his brother James P. Higgins and his wife Adrienne of Glen Oaks, N.Y.; niece, Elizabeth Higgins; nephew, David Higgins; and his wife Tricia.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial for Brian and his mother, Cathryn, who died six days earlier, was celebrated on Monday morning, Sept. 23, at St. Andrew Avellino R.C. Church in Flushing, where NYPD honors were rendered. Interment at St. Mary Cemetery in Fresh Meadows, Queens, N.Y.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the Higgins Family.

This is a paid notice.

