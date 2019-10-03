News-Review to host Riverhead Town debate later this month

The candidates for Riverhead Town Supervisor and Town Board will appear at a debate moderated Wednesday, Oct. 23 by editors of the Riverhead News-Review.

The free event, which will be held at Polish Hall in Riverhead, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The public will first hear from the five candidates for Town Council — Republican incumbent Tim Hubbard and candidate Frank Beyrodt, Democratic candidates Pat Snyder and Diane Tucci, and Libertarian candidate William Van Helmond — who will each be given the opportunity answer a series of questions and to respond to each other’s answers. Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, a Democrat, and challenger Yvette Aguiar, a Republican, will then take the stage for a separate debate.

The questions will be asked by Times Review Media Group executive editor Steve Wick and editor Joe Werkmeister, who will cover topics selected by the News-Review staff as well as from questions submitted prior to the start of the event by the audience. Readers can also submit questions via email to [email protected], though priority will be given to those in attendance.

Coverage of the event will appear in the following issue of The News-Review and the full audio from the debate will also be published online that week.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

