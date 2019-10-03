Daily Update: Attorney seeks special prosecutor, public weighs in on helicopters

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.
Brought to you by:
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 3:
NEWS
Attorney seeks special prosecutor in vehicular homicide case
Asking for an end to helicopter noise, public meets with council official
Suffolk Times to host Southold Town debate later this month
News-Review to host Riverhead Town debate later this month
Southold NJROTC cadet honored with prestigious award
OPINION
Guest Spot: On impeachment, we must move forward
SPORTS
Boys Soccer: Ryan, Mattituck’s good hands man
Field Hockey: Bayport-SWR, a recent history
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Weekend: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of October 3
WEATHER
There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today as temperatures will fail to rise above the low 60s, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight, when rain will be likely, will be around 56.