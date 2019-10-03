Riverhead Town moving ahead with update of master plan

The Riverhead Town Board has awarded a contract to AKRF Environmental Planning and Engineering Consultants of Holbrook to update the town’s master plan for the first time since 2003.

Wednesday’s vote was 4-1, with Councilwoman Jodi Giglio opposed. AKRF was one of only two firms that responded to a request for proposals the town issued in July.

The cost of the project is not to exceed $675,000 and the funding comes from community benefits paid by sPower Solar as a condition of their approval of a solar farm in Calverton and to run a power line under town property.

Ms. Giglio said she wanted the town to break out the study of Route 58 and downtown first because she felt they were “the most pressing” areas of concern.

Councilwoman Catherine Kent said it was the recommendation of the planning department to move forward with the study of the entire town at once.

Councilman Jim Wooten said the town is getting close to its projected maximum buildout now, so this could be the last time it needs to do an update of the master plan.

Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith said the master plan should be updated every 10 years.

“This is the perfect time to do this,” she said.

