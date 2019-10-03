Terri Zeltmann of Aquebogue died Oct. 2 at Southampton Hospital. She was 58.

She was born April 29, 1961, to Ruth Bittel and Harold Zeltmann in Port Jefferson, N.Y.

Ms. Zeltmann graduated from Mercy High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from the College of Mount St. Vincent in Riverdale, N.Y.

Her family said she enjoyed having fun with her nieces and nephew and gave back with organ donation.

She was predeceased by her parents and sister Pamela. She is survived by siblings Jean Widener, Stephen Zeltmann, Mark Zeltmann, Michelle Washick, Gerard Zeltmann, Anthony Zeltmann, Randy Zeltmann, Kevin Zeltmann, Trea Milach and Laurie Waski; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitors will be received Friday, Oct. 4 from 4 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9:45 a.m. at St John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead followed by a private cremation.

