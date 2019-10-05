Riverhead Blotter: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Riverhead

New York State police arrested a Riverhead man on drug charges Friday.

In a press release, police said James Noack, 40, was stopped on Main Street around 12:15 a.m. for a traffic violation.

Further investigation revealed Mr. Noack was in possession of cocaine, police said.

He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket to Riverhead Justice Court.

• Stanislaw Pawezka, 60, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday afternoon for aggravated driving while intoxicated, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police responded to a report of a two-car accident on Route 58 around 3 p.m. Officers conducted interviews with both drivers and further investigated Mr. Pawezka due to suspected alcohol involvement. Mr. Pawezka was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content above .18 percent, reports said.

Mr. Pawezka was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI and his vehicle was impounded, reports said.

• James Mcentee, 23, of Riverhead was arrested early Sunday morning for DWI, police said.

Police responded to a report of a two-car accident on Edwards Avenue. Police conducted an interview with both drivers and found Mr. Mcentee was driving while intoxicated.

He was arrested at 4:55 a.m. and charged with DWI and transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where he was processed and held for arraignment.

• Police are investigating a report of grand larceny that occurred on Pulaski Street last week, reports said.

A male reported that sometime between 8 p.m. last Tuesday and 7 a.m. last Wednesday, an unknown individual removed numerous tools from his unlocked 2002 Freightliner van on Pulaski Street.

The individual allegedly stole over $6,700 worth of equipment, including chop-saws, cordless drills, a saw, a leaf-blower and several nail guns and batteries.

Additional information regarding the incident was not available. A suspect has not been found but would be charged with grand larceny, a felony.

• Two men from Queens were arrested in Riverhead Sunday afternoon after they attempted to steal from the Abercrombie & Fitch store at Tanger Outlets, reports said.

Nicolas Esteban Cortez Revera, 23, of Jamaica and Jose Reinaldo Pico, 55, of Jackson Heights allegedly tried to remove four shirts valued at $199 from the Riverhead store. The reporting individual told police the two men fled south in Tanger 2. He followed them and watched them enter the Gap Outlet.

The individual then identified Mr. Cortez Revera and Mr. Reinaldo Pico as they exited the store.

Both were arrested and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. They were each released on $500 bail and issued an appearance ticket for Wednesday, Oct. 9.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred at Brooks Brothers store at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead Sunday afternoon, reports said.

Police said around 3:15 p.m., two unknown individuals entered the store and removed a stack of eight red sweaters valued at $912 total and fled the store.

The incident was captured on video surveillance, reports said, but the officer on duty could not immediately identify the suspects.

The suspects were described as a white male and female in their early 50s wearing blue jeans.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

