North Fork traffic: What can we do about it?

The traffic season on the North Fork used to end around Labor Day, when summer residents and tourists went home.

But now, they are staying longer, and the traffic congestion is extending further into fall.

Traffic problems on the North Fork were the topic at last Wednesday’s Times Review Talks at The Vineyards at Aquebogue. A panel featuring town supervisors Scott Russell of Southold and Laura Jens-Smith of Riverhead, county Legislator Al Krupski, Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo, Southold Police Chief Martin Flatley and Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller discussed a variety of ongoing transportation issues.

