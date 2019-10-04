Daily Update: Drug dealer sentenced in overdose death, school bond comes into focus

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, Oct. 4:
NEWS
Riverhead drug dealer to serve 4 to 6 years following fatal overdose
Greenport teachers ask school board not to make further cuts to $17.1M bond
Riverhead Town moving ahead with update of master plan
New York’s vaping crackdown hits local businesses
Vail-Leavitt Music Hall concert to help recovering addicts
Revamped playground blacktop completed following Girl Scouts project
NORTHFORKER
Athienou Farms in Riverhead introduces u-pick-and-paint pumpkins
A guide to this weekend’s North Fork TV Festival
WEATHER
There’s a chance of rain in the morning but the clouds should gradually clear throughout the day today, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be about 65 degrees today with a low tonight of around 40.
It’s expected to be sunny with a high of 61 degrees Saturday and partly sunny with a high temperature of 70 on Sunday.