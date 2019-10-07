Doris J. Terry of Aquebogue, N.Y., died Oct. 1 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 84.

She was born May 5, 1935, to Alice Edna Smith and Fred Terry in Port Jefferson, N.Y.

Ms. Terry graduated from high school and was a designer at Colors by Nature.

Her family said she loved her many cats throughout the years.

Ms. Terry was predeceased by her son Mark. She is survived by her son Keith (Toni) Detmer; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitors will be received Monday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead with prayers in the funeral home at 7 p.m. A private cremation will take place Oct. 8.

