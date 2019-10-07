James E. Thompsen of Baiting Hollow died Oct. 3 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 60.

He was born June 7, 1959, to Elaine Frances Belmonte and Clarence John Thompsen.

Mr. Thompsen worked as kitchen designer for Home Depot for many years.

He was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother; his wife, Laura (nee Daniell); his children, Christopher, Peter and Jennifer; brother Mark (Kim); sister-in-law, Gloria; brother-in-law, Peter (Lisa) and their children, Andrew, Michelle and Ryan.

Visitors will be received Monday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A prayer service, officiated by Pastor Kris Baudler, will take place at the funeral home Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Riverhead cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

