Cops: Kawasaki motorcycle stolen from side of road in Wading River

Riverhead Town police are investigating a report of a stolen motorcycle in Wading River.

A black 2015 Kawasaki “Ninja” motorcycle was stolen sometime between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, according to police. The motorcycle was parked on the side of Wading River Manorville Road, just south of Middle Country Road in Wading River.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 332. All calls will be kept confidential.

Information can also be sent in writing to:

Riverhead Police Department

210 Howell Avenue

Riverhead, N.Y. 11901

Attn: Detective Division

