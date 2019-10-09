Daily Update: Trial delayed in scout’s death, Riverhead cops honored

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 9:
NEWS
Start of trial delayed in scout’s death following emotionally charged day in court
Southold Supervisor unveils tentative $48 million budget
Riverhead School District seeks community’s help for increased state funding
Village convenience store seeks site plan approval after cited for violation
Riverhead police officers honored for quick action disarming man with gun
SPORTS
Girls Tennis: Riverhead nets first league title since 1991
NORTHFORKER
Lucharitos’ new ‘Burrito Bar’ to provide eats at Mattituck Plaza
WEATHER
Expect rain and a high temperature of just 60 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.