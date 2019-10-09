Football: Maysonet inducted into Stony Brook University HOF

One of the greatest running backs to ever step foot in Stony Brook University’s Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium has been immortalized.

Riverhead High School graduate Miguel Maysonet was inducted into the Stony Brook University Department of Athletics Hall of Fame this past weekend.

Maysonet (Class of 2013) is credited with helping elevate Stony Brook’s football program to the national scene. He ran for over 1,000 yards in each of his three years as a Seawolf, helping the team reach its first national playoff appearances in program history. The two-time Big South Offensive Player of the Year had a transcendent senior season, running for 1,964 yards, which is the 11th most in FCS history while also becoming the conference’s all-time leader in touchdowns.

Following his stellar senior season, Maysonet garnered numerous All-America honors and recognition and was the runner-up for the prestigious Walter Payton Award, given annually to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS.

Maysonet was invited to the 2013 NFL combine and eventually signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and then seven other NFL teams, but never played in an NFL regular-season game.

Stony Brook’s Hall of Fame began inductions in 1991. Forty-six decorated athletes, coaches and supporters have been enshrined since then.

Photo caption: Miguel Maysonet stiff-arms a defender during a Stony Brook game in 2012. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk/file)

Comments

comments