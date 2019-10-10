Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 10, 2019

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 19-25, 2019.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Ruggiero, F & N to Alberti, Richard, 28 Summerfield Ln S (600-45.1-1-28), (R), $445,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Kestler Jr, F & L to Khanutin, Yuriy, 1413 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-174), (R), $420,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Zedco LLC to Vazquez Acquisitions LLC, 18 Kimberly Ct (600-61-1-3.70), (R), $325,000

• Lazzaruolo, C to Brabant Jr, Robert, 228 Williams Way S (600-79-5-36), (R), $485,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• DiBartolo, N & C to 25000 County Road 48 LLC, 25000 CR 48 (1000-84-4-10.2), (R), $560,000

• Rimor Development LLC to Hagerman, Ellen, Harvest Pointe, Home #A79 (1000-102.1-1-47), (R), $795,000

• Schwartz, A & W to Pavlich, Dara, 15 Haywaters Rd (1000-111-1-5), (V), $55,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• 7850 Main Road LLC to Orient 7850 Main LLC, 7850 Route 25 (1000-31-6-17.2), (C), $3,500,000

• Michelsen, V by Executor to Farther Out East LLC, 860 Rabbit Ln & lot 17-019 (1000-31-18-18), (R), $1,425,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Wells Fargo Bank to Ruhani, Valdete, 131 Suffolk Ave (900-142-3-48), (R), $220,500

• Olsen, W & S to Considine, Clifford & Keith, 1139 Flanders Rd (900-145-5-12), (R), $425,000

• Wells Fargo Bank NA to Insource East Properties, 75 Glen Ave (900-148-4-34), (R), $353,170

• Mortgage Equity Conv to WB Properties LLC, 38 Wildwood Trail (900-181-7-6), (R), $161,250

GREENPORT (11944)

• Hoey, L by Executor to Harbes, Kasey, 536 Conklin Rd (1000-53-6-30), (R), $300,000

• Kiefer, S Trust to Wills, Brian, 3660 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-37.1), (R), $509,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Mensch, W & L to Gabriel, James, 265 Daisy Rd (1000-106-8-44), (R), $565,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Puma, A Trust to Scuderi, Tommy, 2702 Amen Corner (600-64.1-1-54.1), (R), $362,500

• Springer, G to Walsh, James, 37 Moet Dr (600-65-1-29.36), (R), $380,000

• Peoples United Bank to GM Realty Riverhead LLC, 1201 Ostrander Ave (600-82-3-7), (C), $640,000

• US Bank National Assoc to Kirk, Kevin, 1088 Northville Tpke (600-84-2-25), (R), $212,000

• Research Microfilm Dat to Peshawar LLC, 169 Roanoke Ave (600-128-6-12.1), (C), $320,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Cosimini, G to Burrell, David, 1 Waverly Pl (700-5-6-1), (R), $775,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Sinnott, L to Spadaford, Kenneth, 106 Lockitt Dr (600-89-2-31), (R), $525,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Toman, R & S by Referee to Deutsche Bank Company, 3795 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-2-15.2), (R), $1,258,353

• Schwartz, A & H to Pavlich, Jonathan, 1265 Vanston Rd (1000-111-4-26.3), (R), $995,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Specht, K to Cucceraldo, Anthony, 21 Dover Ct (600-35-4-3), (R), $445,000

• Scappaticcio, P & J to Horan, Christine, 273 Remsen Rd (600-55-3-10), (R), $430,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

