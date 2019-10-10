‘Little Women’ musical opens Thursday at North Fork Community Theatre

North Fork Community Theatre will present a musical adaptation of Louis May Alcott’s classic novel ‘Little Women’ beginning tonight, Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Mattituck theater.

Performances continue Thursdays to Sundays through Oct. 27.

Thursday’s opening reception is at 7 p.m., show begins at 8. Additional performances Oct. 11-13, 17-20 and 24-27. Show times: Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $25; student rush, $20, if available, 10 minutes before curtain. 631-298-6328, nfct.com.

Photo caption: Portraying the four March sisters and their mother are (clockwise from top) Jen Brounstein, Lauren Sisson, Skylar Wowak, Ellie Eichenlaub and Brianna Kinnier. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)

