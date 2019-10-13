Students from Riverhead, SWR recognized as AP Scholars

Forty Riverhead High School students were recently honored for exceptional achievement on the national Advanced Placement exams.

Thirty students were named AP Scholars, five were recognized as AP Scholars with Distinction and five earned the recognition of AP Scholar with honor. To earn Scholar recognition, students are required to score a 3 or higher on three or more AP exams. To earn Scholar with Honor requires an average score of 3.25 on all AP exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of those exams. Scholar with Distinction requires an average score of 3.5 on all AP exams and grades of 4 or higher on five or more exams.

The AP Scholars are:

Corey Allen, Steven Amaya, Pedro Arruda, Gina Bassemir, Lila Bowe, Arthur Byrns, Denis Calle Ortega, Caleigh Cantalupo, Meghan Carver, Lia Drobny, Marelin Galdamez, Madison Geldert, Ailie Kinnier, Lilly Kneidl, Lily Kutner, Angela Llamas, Ian Lull, Ravi Manucha, Gabrielle Manzello, Aidan Martin, Kai Metzger, Madison Payne, Kylie Plitt, Angel Reyes, Mia Roces, Natalia Ruszkowski, Diego Sandoval-Chavez, Natalia Tarasiuk, Melanie Vail and Matthew Yakaboski.

The AP Scholars with Honor are:

Laura Allen, Sabrina Maccaron, Jared Nicholson, Scarlett Olsen and Sofia Salgado.

The AP Scholars with Distinction are:

Eric Lehman, Brittney Miller, Brian Noone, Zachary White and Christina Yakaboski.

At Shoreham-Wading River, 32 students were recognized as AP Scholars.

The AP Scholars are:

Joshua Aliberti, Gavin Barone, Kevin Beagen, Mark Costas, Donald Doherty, Owen Donohue, Sara Hobbes, Trevor Kessel, Maya Klatsky, Tyler Magliulo, Gabriella Meli, Sean Reagan, Wilson Schmalzle and Zachary Zeller.

The AP Scholars with Honor are: Sarah Cain, Benjamin Carrier, Alison Devall, Nathaniel Donohue, John Erb, Alexander Kravchenko, Emily Mulcahy, Stephanie Searing and William Wells.

The AP Scholars with Distinction are Tabina Ali, Eilis Casey, Grace Curry, Christina Deluca, Jacqueline Holden, Margaret Panasci, Camden Sisler, Michael Turecamo and Jacob Vogel.

Top photo caption: The 40 Riverhead students recognized as AP Scholars. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

