‘A Brother’s Revival’ comes to The Suffolk Theater Oct. 12

The classic sounds of The Allman Brothers Band will fill The Suffolk Theater Saturday night as “A Brother’s Revival” takes the stage.

Two former members of the band, David Goldflies (78-82) and Johnny Neel (89-90), created the group to honor their former band with a tribute show. Mike Kach of the Dicky Betts Band sings many of the songs, filling the role of legendary Gregg Allman, who died in 2017. He also is keyboardist.

A Brother’s Revival performs hits like “Whipping Post,” “Rambling Man” and “Melissa.”

Saturday’s show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.

More information can be found at 631-727-4343 or www.suffolktheater.com.

Comments

comments