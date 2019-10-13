Smokey Bear sign stolen from Otis Pike Preserve in Manorville

A Smokey Bear sign installed in Manorville in August was cut down and stolen during the week of Oct. 7 and DEC officials are seeking the public’s help to locate it.

The sign was installed Aug. 9 to honor Smokey Bear’s 75th anniversary as the nation’s forest fire prevention symbol. The sign was placed at the DEC’s Otis Pike Preserve, at the intersection of Line Road and Grumman Road. The field has long been used by DEC forest rangers and volunteers to teach about wildfire control efforts, such as prescribed fires.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call DEC’s Office of Public Protection at 518-408-5858.

