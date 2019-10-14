Daily Update: Limo safety recommendations released, mosquito samples test positive

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 14:
NEWS
NTSB report outlines recommendations to increase limo safety
Towing company files lawsuit challenging removal from police department’s list
Spraying scheduled after two more mosquito samples test positive for Triple E
Speed limit for Skunk Lane in Cutchogue recommended to be lowered
Smokey Bear sign stolen from Otis Pike Preserve in Manorville
SPORTS
Football: Riverhead fights but falters at Ward Melville
Football: In battle of unbeatens, Mount Sinai prevails against SWR
Boys Soccer: SWR is getting goals and wins
NORTHFORKER
Preston House chef heads to Greenport’s Green Hill restaurants
Uncork the Forks: Fingers crossed for 2019 ‘special vintage’
WEATHER
Expect this morning’s overcast skies to to turn to sunshine with a high of 67 today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 46.