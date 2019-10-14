Daily Update: Limo safety recommendations released, mosquito samples test positive

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by P.C. Richard and Son, the company you can trust for appliances, TVs, electronics and mattresses, now celebrating its 110th Birthday.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, Oct. 14:

NEWS

NTSB report outlines recommendations to increase limo safety

Towing company files lawsuit challenging removal from police department’s list

Spraying scheduled after two more mosquito samples test positive for Triple E

Speed limit for Skunk Lane in Cutchogue recommended to be lowered

Smokey Bear sign stolen from Otis Pike Preserve in Manorville

SPORTS

Football: Riverhead fights but falters at Ward Melville

Football: In battle of unbeatens, Mount Sinai prevails against SWR

Boys Soccer: SWR is getting goals and wins

NORTHFORKER

Preston House chef heads to Greenport’s Green Hill restaurants

Uncork the Forks: Fingers crossed for 2019 ‘special vintage’

WEATHER

Expect this morning’s overcast skies to to turn to sunshine with a high of 67 today, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be about 46.

