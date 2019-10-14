Vagerlean Jones of Riverhead died Oct. 8 at Southampton Hospital. She was 71.

She was born April 28, 1948, in Greensville County Va., to Edmund Jones and Virginia Bell Easter. She worked as a certified nursing assistant.

Ms. Jones was predeceased by her siblings Catherine Rankin, James Jones and Minnie Wilson.

She is survived by her son, Terrence T. Jones; sisters Virgie (Robert Lee) Skeeter, Peggy (Russell) Gillus, Ella (the late Harry) Angelakos and Martha (James); and one grandchild, Dayquan.

A celebration of life service will be held by Vagerlean’s family in Virginia at a later time.

The family was assisted by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home of Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments