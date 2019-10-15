Kelli Elizabeth Thompson of Cutchogue died suddenly at home Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. She was 26 years old.

Born on June 18, 1993 in Southampton, N.Y., to Kevin Francis and Pamela Renee (nee Petty) Thompson, she was a graduate of Mattituck High School.

Because of Kelli’s love of animals, she continued her studies in animal behavior and became a certified veterinary assistant. She worked for the Riverhead Animal Shelter and more recently at Grateful Deli in Southold.

She is survived by her parents, Kevin and Pamela; a sister, Samantha; nieces and nephews, Tristan, Karina, Cameron and Breanna; an uncle, Bryan Petty; and aunts, Audrey Reinhardt and Verna Fitzpatrick. She was predeceased by her brother, Jason, in 2006.

A celebration of her life will be held at the residence at 520A Track Ave. in Cutchogue Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Rev. Denise Allen of First United Methodist Church of East Hampton will conduct services at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southold Animal Shelter would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

