Weekend of Halloween-themed festivities set for downtown Riverhead

The Riverhead Business Improvement District has scheduled “a weekend of fun and frights” as part of its annual Halloween Fest celebration, which includes the return of the coffin races next weekend.

Festivities kick off Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. with the classic 1975 film “Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Suffolk Theater; prizes will be awarded for the best Rocky Horror costumes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating is limited. Tickets can be reserved in advance.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, the Run for the Ridley 5K will kick off, followed by a Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks Halloween Party organized by the Long Island Aquarium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From noon to 9:30 p.m., Escape Quest Long Island be open with in-costume walk-ins welcome.

The coffin races will run from 3 to 4 p.m. next Saturday. Individuals participating should begin checking in at 2 p.m.

Also at 3 p.m., community members can catch the first showing of “Dracula the Play” at Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, followed by trick-or-treating and entertainment along Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m. The trick-or-treat portion of the event is being sponsored by SPower Solar. The BID will be supplying Main Street businesses interested in participating with free boxes of candy.

From 6 p.m. through the end of the night, the Reflextions Art in the Park exhibit will be on display at Grangebel Park, featuring Halloween-themed art, lights and ghosts. The Grand Halloween Costume Parade Line-up will also begin at 6 p.m., with the parade starting an hour later, at 7 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded for best costume, best spirit and best decorated car following the parade.

A second showing of “Dracula the Play” will run at 8 p.m., at the same time as an adult-only masquerade ball created by the Long Island Aquarium.

A rain date for the festivities is Sunday, Oct. 27.

If Saturday’s festivities are rained out, the same order will follow Sunday for the coffin races, trick-or-treating and costume parade. At 3 p.m. Sunday, a third showing of “Dracula the Play” will be available for viewing.

Select vendors are offering discounts and promotions for certain events, including the Bats, Barnacles & Broomsticks Halloween Party, Escape Quest and some restaurants. Visit their websites or give them a call for more information.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Wagner/file

