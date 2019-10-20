Southampton Blotter: Tires punctured on Riverside man’s vehicles

A Riverside man called police Sunday morning to report that an unknown person punctured tires on three vehicles that were parked in his driveway overnight.

The damage is estimated at $750, according to a Southampton Town police report.

• Mark Tobin, 55, of East Quogue was arrested for driving while ability impaired by alcohol in Flanders early Saturday.

According to police, Mr. Tobin was driving north on Flanders Road when he was observed failing to maintain his lane, driving onto a sidewalk and back onto the roadway around 3:51 a.m.

Officers said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused a preliminary breath test at the scene.

He was charged with DWAI, refusing to take a breath test and two vehicle and traffic violations.

• Police arrested Denise Gandolfo, 39, of Westhampton Beach at the Budget Host Inn in Riverside last Thursday afternoon after she was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.

She was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

• Edward Buckley, 64, of Flanders was arrested on drug charges in Riverside last Thursday.

According to police, Mr. Buckley was a passenger in a car at the Budget Host Inn and found to be in possession of cocaine around 2:34 p.m.

He was charged with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

• A 36-year-old New Suffolk man was arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics in Flanders Friday.

According to police, Jonathan Wieser was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Cross River Drive around 4:39 p.m. and found to be operating his vehicle under the influence of a narcotic. Police did not specify which kind of narcotic Mr. Wieser appeared to have been in possession of.

He was charged with DUI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

• A Riverhead man was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Riverside early Saturday morning.

According to police, Simon Galarza, 44, was stopped on Flanders Road around 6:16 a.m. for failing to maintain his lane and passing vehicles in the center lane.

• Donald Wilcenski, 58, of Southold was arrested last Wednesday at Southampton Town police headquarters around 10:49 a.m.

According to a police report, Mr. Wilcenski was directed by court officers to respond to police headquarters to be fingerprinted, at which time he was arrested in connection to a previous incident.

He was charged with issuing a bad check with knowledge of insufficient funds, a misdemeanor, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

