James V. Dennehy of Riverhead died Oct. 17 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care. He was 76.

He was born Jan. 5, 1943, to Julia Coyne and Michael Dennehy in New York, N.Y.

Mr. Dennehy made a career as a chief financial officer with Actmedia in Norwalk, Conn.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Divone; children Morgan (Kristin) and Gillian (John); and grandchildren Gabby, Ally, Cate and Charlie.

A funeral Mass will take place Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck followed by interment at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Riverhead.

