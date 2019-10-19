Police: 28-year-old dies after falling out of limo bus in Baiting Hollow

A 28-year-old man died after falling out of a moving limo bus on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow Saturday afternoon, Riverhead Town police said.

The incident, which police said appears to be “accidental in nature,” occurred just West of Osborn Avenue at 1:21 p.m. The bus had been traveling westbound at the time of the accident.

Police said they had received a call for a man being struck by a vehicle, but when they arrived at the scene it was determined the man had fallen from the vehicle. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police declined to name the deceased.

Mike Caron, assistant chief with the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps., said the man fell from the back of the bus.

Sound Avenue remained closed for more than 4 1/2 hours as Riverhead detectives and a New York State accident reconstruction team investigated.

Mr. Caron said a Suffolk County police medevac was requested at first due to the severity of the man’s injuries. But the condition became more critical and the man had to be transported to the closest hospital. The helicopter was canceled and the man was transported via ambulance to PBMC.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Riverhead Town Police at (631) 727-4500.

