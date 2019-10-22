Riverhead Town debates set for Wednesday at Polish Hall

The candidates for Riverhead Town Supervisor and Town Board will appear at a debate moderated this Wednesday, Oct. 23, by editors of the Riverhead News-Review.

The free event, which will be held at Polish Hall in Riverhead, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The public will first hear from the five candidates for Town Council — Republican incumbent Tim Hubbard and candidate Frank Beyrodt, Democratic candidates Pat Snyder and Diane Tucci, and Libertarian candidate William Van Helmond — who will each be given the opportunity to answer a series of questions and to respond to each other’s answers. Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, a Democrat, and challenger Yvette Aguiar, a Republican, will then take the stage for a separate debate.

The questions will be asked by Times Review Media Group executive editor Steve Wick and editor Joe Werkmeister, who will cover topics selected by the News-Review staff as well as from questions submitted prior to the start of the event by the audience.

Coverage of the event will appear in next week’s issue of the News-Review and the full audio from the debate will also be published online later this week.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Caption: Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, left, and challenger Yvette Aguiar.

