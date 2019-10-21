On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, John Norton of Laurel passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease.

John is lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Eileen, and his children, Peggy (Andy) and John (Lisa). He was the proud grandfather of seven grandsons who will forever remember him with love: Ryan, Jack, Joseph, James, Kevin, Andrew and Peter.

John was born May 15, 1940, in the Bronx, N.Y., to Marjorie and John Norton.

He was a graduate of Cathedral College and St. Joseph’s Seminary. He received his law degree from St. John’s University. He retired from the New York State Appellate Term in Brooklyn, N.Y.

John quietly volunteered in many capacities to the community. He was a hospice volunteer, provided transportation to hospitals, was a eucharistic minister and enjoyed being a member of the East End Disability Board.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 22 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 13805 Main Road, Mattituck, NY, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck officiated by Monsignor Joseph Staudt. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

This is a paid notice.

