Daily Update: Paramedic reunites with patient, Riverhead debate set

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 22:
NEWS
Paramedic reunites with Riverhead man who received heart transplant
With summer behind us, Village and BID look to address noise issues
Riverhead Town debates set for Wednesday at Polish Hall
Sound barrier approved between Stop & Shop, Glenwood Village homes
Alzheimer’s Disease Resource Center hosts walk in Riverhead: Photos
SPORTS
Girls Volleyball: Porters snag first playoff berth since 2015
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Northforker’s November issue hitting newsstands this week
WEATHER
>There’s a chance of rain throughout the day today with the likelihood increasing in the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 61 degrees with a low tonight of 45.