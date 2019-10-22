Tyronsa L. Michaux of Riverhead died Oct. 18 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 39.

She was born Jan. 1, 1980, to Constance (Williams) and Samuel Michaux in Riverhead.

Ms. Michaux graduated in 1999 from Riverhead High School, where she was a member of NJROTC.

She was employed as a retail clerk in Riverhead and as an Avon representative.

Ms. Michaux was an usher at Jefferson’s Temple Church of God in Christ in Cutchogue.

She enjoyed making jewelry, reading, cooking, spending time with family, driving and doing her nails, her family said.

Predeceased by her father in 1981, Ms. Michaux is survived by her mother, of Riverhead; and her sisters, Tujuana Williams of Chesapeake, Va., and Andrea Michaux of Riverhead.

Visitors will be received Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m., at Jefferson’s Temple Church of God in Christ, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Private cremation will follow.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

