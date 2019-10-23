Daily Update: Proposal for code violations sparks debate, concerns over affordable housing

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, Oct. 23:

NEWS

Anti-Bias Task Force questions affordable housing priority for first responders

Proposal to increase fines for building code violations sparks debate

SPORTS

Girls Cross Country: Blue Waves are champs again

Girls Soccer: SWR’s 3-2 win doesn’t tell true tale

Boys Soccer: Now, the wait is on for Settlers

NORTHFORKER

First Look: Black Llama Cocktail & Oyster Bar opens in Greenport

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies to clear up and give way to sun by mid-morning, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 63 degrees with a low tonight of 46.

