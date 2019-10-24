Daily Update: Negotiations held on controversial property, community groups seek funding

The daily update, a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork, is brought to you by your local dealerships, Riverhead Ford Lincoln and Riverhead Buick GMC, not just a better deal, a better dealership.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Oct. 24:
NEWS
Southold Town officials say they’re open to negotiations with Brinkmanns
Nonprofits ask the Riverhead Town to help fund critical services and programs
Southold Town to use grant money to restore sidewalks near senior center
Following resignation, Greenport Fire Department has new assistant chief
SPORTS
Field Hockey: Troyan scores playoff winner for Waves
NORTHFORKER
Northforker Weekend: What’s happening across the North Fork the week of October 24
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be 48.