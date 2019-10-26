Riverhead Blotter: Loitering, unlicensed driver and petit larceny arrests

Two Riverhead Town residents were arrested last Wednesday evening in Grangebel Park for loitering, police reports said.

Christopher Jennings, 52, and Vanessa Cobb, 55, of Calverton were found in the park on Peconic Avenue with a glass pipe, a bag with marijuana, and two rolled papers containing marijuana. Both were arrested at approximately 5:08 p.m. and charged with loitering, a misdemeanor.

Ms. Cobb was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, a felony, reports said. Mr. Jennings was also charged with criminal possession of marijuana, a felony, and a town code violation for open alcohol.

Both were transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters for processing. Ms. Cobb was held for arraignment. Mr. Jennings was released after being given an appearance ticket.

• A Sound Beach woman was arrested Sunday evening in Riverhead for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, reports said.

Patricia Rodriguez, 38, was stopped on Griffing Avenue around 6 p.m. for driving a 2007 Suzuki 4DSD with a defective headlight. Upon further investigation, police found Ms. Rodriguez was driving with multiple license suspensions.

She was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters where she was charged for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. She was later released on bail.

• Shanie Woodson, 31, of Riverhead was arrested Sunday on Old Country Road for petit larceny, reports said.

A Walgreens employee contacted police around 11:23 a.m. and stated that a woman removed $476 worth of clothing, cosmetics and other merchandise without paying. She allegedly fled westbound on foot onto Old Country Road.

Once police located Ms. Woodson behind the nearby Laundry Palace, reports said she fled on foot toward Harrison Avenue. Police identified and arrested Ms. Woodson on Harrison Avenue.

Police located the merchandise in the parking lot of Island Tile, reports said.

Reports said the Walgreens employee signed a citizen’s arrest form against Ms. Woodson. She was arrested and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. She was transported to Riverhead Police Department headquarters, where she was processed and held for arraignment.

• Police received a report early last Thursday that the gutters of a home on Northside Road in Riverhead collapsed onto a vehicle after high winds took down power lines in the area.

Around 2 a.m., a Riverhead resident told police that a tree near his home fell due to high winds, which pushed down power lines and a utility pole in front of his home. He stated that when the wires came down, it ripped the main power line off his residence and caused the gutter to collide with his 2017 Kia sedan, which was parked in the driveway.

Reports said PSEG was notified of the incident and responded to repair the power lines. No additional action was taken.

• Police are investigating a report of petit larceny that occurred last Thursday afternoon at Journey’s in Tanger Outlets.

A store employee told police that while she was working alone, two separate groups of people came into the store asking to try on women’s Uggs. While assisting one customer, she said, another woman removed four boxes of Uggs valued at $649.96 and left without paying for them. The woman escaped from the parking lot in an older model, beige-colored SUV in an unknown direction.

The store does not have surveillance cameras, reports said. The case was closed pending further information, reports said.

• Police documented a report of identity theft that occurred Friday on Doctors Path in Riverhead.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a woman told police that $87.56 were removed from her Money Network Visa debit card by T-Mobile. Police notified Money Network Bank of the fraudulent charge. Police were only contacted to document the incident, reports said.

There are no suspects at this time, but if found, the suspect would be charged with identify theft, a misdemeanor.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments