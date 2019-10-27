Southampton Blotter: Driver strikes utility pole, charged with DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a Riverhead man for driving while intoxicated in Hampton Bays Saturday evening.

According to a police report, an officer responded to a report of a vehicle that struck a utility pole near Bay Woods Drive and Squiretown Road around 6:28 p.m.

An officer noted that Amilcar Rodriguez-Calix, 41, displayed signs of intoxication and he was subsequently charged with DWI.

The extent of his injuries was not clear, but police said he was held overnight and arraigned Sunday morning.

• Marvin Chocon Punay, 25, of Riverhead was arrested and charged with DWI following a traffic stop on Flanders Road Saturday at approximately 3:50 a.m., police said.

A chemical breath test obtained with consent revealed Mr. Chocon Punay had a blood alcohol content of .12%, according to a police report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments