Barbara Anne Armstrong-Gleason of Greenport, formerly of Southold and Mineola, died at Peconic Landing in Greenport Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She was 84 years old.

Barbara was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Emma (Booth) and William Armstrong.

She was raised in Mineola and Southold and graduated from Mineola High School. After college, she went on to become a registered nurse in New York City.

In 1958 she married Frank Modica, Jr. and together they raised their three children in Manhasset, N.Y.

In addition to being a wife and mother, Barbara was also a writer. She wrote many articles for the Long Island section of the New York Times. In more recent years, she volunteered at God’s Love We Deliver and was proud to be of help to housebound individuals in need. Most of all, she was deeply devoted to family, a loving mother and grandmother.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, and second husband, Thomas Gleason, she is survived by her children Carol Modica, William Modica, Nanci Modica, and son-in-law, Jesus Perera; grandchildren Vittorio, Nicole, Frank, Joel and Jason; cousins Edward Booth, Bradford Wiley, Peter Wiley and Deborah Wiley; and her beloved companion, Carlo DeGaudenzi.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 29 at First Presbyterian Church of Southold at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Willow Hill Cemetery in Southold.

