Daily Update: Jurors selected for Murphy trial, supervisor candidates debate issues

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, Oct. 29:

NEWS

Two weeks and nearly 600 residents later, jury chosen in Murphy case

Public hearing set for Dec. 3 on zoning change near Plum Island ferry terminal

Southold Town sets public hearing on preliminary 2020 budget

Supervisor candidates share thoughts on key issues at debate

NORTHFORKER

From-scratch goods are an art form at Junda’s Pastry Crust and Crumbs

Photos: Food Truck Derby at Hallockville Museum Farm in Riverhead

WEATHER

There’s a chance of showers throughout the day today and a forecasted high temperature of about 62 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 53.

