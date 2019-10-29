Riverhead’s capital project community forum postponed until Nov. 5

Riverhead Central School District’s capital project community forum scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30, has been postponed, the district announced Tuesday.

District officials canceled the bond forum to “allow the Board of Education and administration additional time to work with the district’s architect on the latest round of revisions to the district’s proposed facilities plans,” a press release from the district stated.

The revisions are based on the needs of the district and the feedback obtained from the community during the Oct. 16 capital projects community forum.

The next community forum will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Large Group Instruction Room 133 at Riverhead High School starting at 7 p.m.

The district originally pitched a $100 million bond project in September. That cost was since reduced to a range of $73.5 to $87.9 million.

