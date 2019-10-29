Margaret Coutts of Mattituck passed away peacefully at The Hampton Care Center of Southampton Oct. 22, 2019. She was 101 years old.

She was born to Julius and Vencenza Schiavoni of Greenport on April 12, 1918.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter, and six siblings, Margaret is survived by her son, Walter, of Mattituck and daughter, Sharon (Edward) O’Neill of Laurel; three grandchildren, Renee Goldsmith, Faith Gajeski and Ben Coutts; and six great-grandchildren, Landon, Reid, Lyra, AJ, Nick and Cerise. Also surviving is one brother, Americo Schiavoni of Greenport.

A private graveside service was held Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.

