Linda D. Urig of Baiting Hollow died Oct. 26 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 72.

She was born July 28, 1947, to Anna (Miesel) and John Gechorek in Jamaica, Queens.

Ms. Urig graduated from Longwood High School in 1966 and attended Suffolk County Community College, CW Post and Adelphi University.

On Nov. 18, 1984, she married Paul Urig at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church.

Ms. Urig made a career as a loan specialist with the Department of Agriculture in Riverhead.

She was a member of Baiting Hollow Congregational Church and the Loyal Order of Moose Classic Car Club. Family members said she enjoyed traveling, serving her community and spending time with many loving friends.

She is survived by her husband, Paul, of Baiting Hollow.

Visitors will be received Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church followed by interment at Baiting Hollow Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Baiting Hollow Congregational Church or the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.

