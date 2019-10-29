Thomas J. Vassallo, age 88, of Milford, Pa., passed away at East End Hospice in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

He worked as a foreman for AT&T in Riverhead, N.Y. He was a faithful member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Milford, was a member and past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of the Mountain Council, and was a lifelong member of the Flanders Men’s Club. Tom was a United States Air Force Veteran.

The son of Paulino and Caroline (Migliore) Vassallo, he was born May 27, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He was married to Rose (Pallotta) Vassallo, who preceded him in death Nov. 1, 2014.

Tom leaves behind his children, Carol Vassallo, Michael and Millie Vassallo, Barbara and Michael Schwarz, and Teresa and Gary Schwarz; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandchildren Joshua and Emily Vassallo.

Friends called at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Oct. 28. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 29 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Milford. The Rev. John B. Boyle officiated.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1010 St. Vincent Dr., Milford, PA 18337 or East End Hospice Kanas Center by visiting eeh.org.

Cremation was private and at convenience to the family.

Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home; stroyanfuenralhome.com.

