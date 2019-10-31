Cops: Three suspects break into Shoreham home, attempt to steal safe

Suffolk County police are investigating a burglary that occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday at a Shoreham home where one occupant was struck in the head by a hammer.

Police said three men entered the home on Suffolk Down and confronted a man and an 18-year-old woman who live in a rear bedroom. One suspect appeared to be armed with a handgun, police said.

The suspects attempted to steal a safe but dropped it as they fled the home. Detectives believe the home was targeted.

The teenager who was struck with a hammer was treated and released at a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

