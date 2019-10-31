Vincent Gianni of Riverhead died Oct. 30, 2019, at Westhampton Care Center. He was 75.

Mr. Gianni was born March 21, 1944, to Helen (Zukowsky) and Vincent L. Gianni in Manhattan, N.Y.

He served in the United States Navy from 1962 to 1965.

Mr. Gianni married Frances Friszolowski and made a career as a detective with Riverhead Police Department.

His family said he enjoyed fishing and spending time at the beach.

Mr. Gianni was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Christopher. He is survived by his wife, Fran; granddaughters Sofia and Ava; sons Vincent (Diane) and Lori-Ann and John and Mary-Beth.

Visitors will be received Sunday, Nov. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment was private.

