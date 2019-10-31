Times Review Talks: Health Care and Health Insurance on the East End

Podcast brought to you by:

As advancements in health care surge forward, health insurance premiums continue to rise, leaving many on the North Fork puzzled as to what they need to know to better navigate their medical futures.

At the Oct. 23 Times Review Talks forum: “The State of Health Care & Health Insurance,” a panel of experts discussed its present and future, including Peconic Bay Medical Center president and CEO Andrew Mitchell; Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital chief administrative officer Paul J. Connor III; Anthony Cardona, president of Cardona & Company; Dr. Jarid Pachter, vice chair of ELI Leadership Coordinating Council and SBUH Medical Board & MEC member at large, who is also the director of Quannacut Outpatient; Davin Laurina, associate vice president of commercial sales and broker service for Healthfirst; and Erica Gerrity, director of management services for Peconic Bay Medical Center.

Times Review Media Group content director Grant Parpan moderated the discussion.

