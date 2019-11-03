Times Review to host panel discussion on the future of Riverhead

For our final Times Review Talks event of 2019, we’ll be focusing on Riverhead in 2029.

“Riverhead: What Will It Look Like 10 Years from Now,” is set for noon on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at The Vineyards at Aquebogue. Topics expected to be discussed include the future of downtown development, Route 58, housing, Peconic Bay Medical Center, the EPCAL sale, the upcoming school bond vote and the revitalization of neighboring Riverside.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith, Councilwoman Jodi Giglio, Peconic Bay Medical Center President & CEO Andy Mitchell, Richmond Realty’s Ike Israel and Sean McLean of Mpact Collective and the Riverside redevelopment efforts are among the confirmed panelists. The discussion will be moderated by Times Review Media Group content director Grant Parpan. Representatives of the Riverhead School District, whose taxpayers will soon be asked to consider an $87.9 million facilities bond, declined to participate in the event.

Times Review Talks are panel discussions mostly on issues our communities are facing with the people who best understand the concerns and, in some cases, are in a position to make a difference. Times Review Media Group, which publishes both The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review, held six previous events this year and is currently planning more talks for 2020.

Audience members are invited to ask questions during the 90-minute events. The $30 ticket price ($20 for Times Review subscribers) includes lunch. Space is limited, so we recommend purchasing your tickets in advance at bit.ly/TRTalks_November.

This month’s lead sponsors are Richmond Realty and Peconic Bay Medical Center. Additional sponsors are Riverhead Ford Lincoln, Riverhead Buick GMC, Suffolk Security Systems and Advantage Title.

