Susan L. Cox of Riverhead died Oct. 31 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 71.

She was born Sept. 29, 1948, to Betty (Heitshusen) Rickert.

Ms. Cox earned a Ph.D. from Brockport College. She made a career as a professor at Suffolk Community College.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Wassutta, and her brother William Cox. She is survived by her mother and her brother Richard Cox.

Viewing will be held at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral home Sunday Nov. 3, from noon to 3 p.m.

