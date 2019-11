Photos by Joe Werkmeister

Riverhead High School celebrated homecoming 2019 with the annual parade through downtown Riverhead.

The marchers, including the high school band, cheerleaders, ROTC and more — made their way up to the high school football field where the Blue Waves were set to play Walt Whitman in the regular season finale.

On a crisp fall day, spirits were high as students from each class proudly marched with their floats, followed by the loud sirens from local fire departments’ trucks.

