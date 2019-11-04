Mirko A. Mrva of Riverhead, formerly of Southold, died Oct. 31 at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue, N.Y. He was 79.

He was born in Ugljan, Croatia, April 26, 1940, to Stanko and Stanka (Goja) Mrva and later attended Chelsea High School and City College.

From 1963 to 1965, he served honorably in the United States Army.

On July 26, 1964, he married the former Maria Katina Miletic at St. Cyril and Methodius R.C. Church in Manhattan. They have resided on the North Fork for the past 23 years.

Mirko had been a regional manager for Penco Products, a steel equipment firm in Oaks, Pa.

In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, storytelling and travelling with family. Most of all, he will be remembered as a devoted family man.

He is survived by his wife, Maria; two daughters, Christina Mrva Ryan and Michelle Ann Magrino (Christopher); and five grandchildren, Kathryn Ryan, Michael Ryan, Nicholas Magrino, Thomas Magrino and Madeleine Magrino.

Visitors were received Nov. 4 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial followed at Saint Patrick R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment with U.S. military honors took place at Saint Patrick R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments