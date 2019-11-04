Lottie Bullock of Riverhead died Nov. 2 at Hamptons Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She was 88.

She was born Aug. 7, 1931, to Mary (Gajewski) and Konstanty Kruk.

Ms. Bullock married her husband, Arthur, in 1947 and was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church and enjoyed puzzles, embroidery, knitting, crocheting and cooking.

Ms. Bullock was predeceased by her husband and her brother, Stanley. She is survived by her daughter, Donna Bullock of Riverhead and sisters, Helen Condzella of Wading River and Theresa McKenna of Southampton.

Visitors will be received Monday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A service will take place Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Epilepsy Foundation.

Comments

comments